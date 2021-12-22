Inter new boy Denzel Dumfries has revealed Everton were also interested in securing his services in the summer, but insisted he did not think twice about snubbing the Toffees for the Italian champions.

The Merseyside outfit were keen on bringing in a right-back to support veteran Seamus Coleman in the summer and Dumfries, who was on the books at PSV Eindhoven at the time, was a top target.

However, the 25-year-old was also identified as a priority target by Serie A Champions Inter and they ended up winning the race for his signature, beating Everton.

Dumfries has admitted he knew Everton were also keen on him in the last window, but insists he did not think twice about choosing Inter over the Premier League side.

The full-back explained that he was so excited with the prospect of joining a club like Inter, who have great history in Italy and in the Champions League, which prompted him to snub interest from Everton.

“It took some time to seal the deal with Inter”, Dumfries told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“In the end I had chills.

“I talked every day with Mino Raiola.

“My desire to wear the Inter shirt prevailed.

“Everton were also interested, but I didn’t think twice about it [choosing Inter].

“I really wanted to go all the way. Inter. The Italian champion team, a club with a great tradition in Italy and in the Champions League.”

In addition to missing out on Dumfries, Everton failed with two offers for Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson in the last window and it has emerged they are gearing up to make a third attempt for the starlet when the January window swings open.