Bryan Gil is not ready to give up on becoming a first team regular at Tottenham Hotspur although if he was to leave the club on loan in search of game time in January, he prefers a move back to Spain.

Spurs roped in the winger in the summer from Spanish giants Sevilla when former boss Nuno Espirito Santo was in charge.

However, Gil has had a difficult start to his Tottenham career and is yet to start a single Premier League game so far this season.

The 20-year-old made the bench two times in the league under Nuno’s successor Antonio Conte, but has been spending time on the sidelines owing to illness.

Elimination from the Europa Conference League further reduces opportunities to play and it has been claimed that Gil could leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the upcoming window in a bid to play regularly.

However, according to Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, the Spurs new boy is not ready to give up on his hopes of breaking into Conte’s first team.

Gil is happy in London and has the full backing of his club at present although he knows his current situation at the club is not ideal owing to the lack of game time.

But it is suggested that if the former Sevilla star was to leave Spurs in January, he wants to return to his homeland.

It remains to be seen whether Gil will leave the north London giants in the coming weeks if he continues to remain down in the pecking order under Conte.