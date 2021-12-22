Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has welcomed being drawn against his former club Chelsea in the semi-final of the EFL Cup.

Conte’s Spurs played out a competitive quarter-final tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night to edge out West Ham United 2-1 and book a semi-final spot.

Chelsea meanwhile saw off another London club in the shape of Brentford, running out 2-0 winners after two late goals.

Spurs will now meet Chelsea over two legs for the right to progress to the final of the EFL Cup and Conte, while being clear his view that perhaps one leg would be better due to the current situation, has welcomed the draw.

“Maybe if I was to decide it would be just one leg mainly because of the situation we’re living”, he told his post match press conference.

“It will be nice and good to play Chelsea.

“I enjoyed a good time at Chelsea and enjoyed my time there, but now I’m at Tottenham.”

Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title in the 2016/17 campaign and then picked up the FA Cup the following season in a successful spell at Stamford Bridge.