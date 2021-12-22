Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Antonio Conte has selected his Tottenham Hotspur team to play host to West Ham United in an EFL Cup quarter-final tie at home this evening.

Spurs have been knocked out of the Europa Conference League following UEFA awarding their postponed match against Rennes to the French side and progress in the EFL Cup would be a welcome boost.

They have lost their last two meetings with West Ham however and face a Hammers side sitting fifth in the Premier League for a spot in the last four.

In goal tonight, Conte selects Hugo Lloris, while Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon are wing-backs. In central defence, Davison Sanchez, Eric Dier and Ben Davies line up.

The Italian tactician looks towards Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield, while Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn support Harry Kane.

If Conte needs to try to shake things up during the 90 minutes he has options on the bench, including Dele Alli and Harry Winks.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham United

Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Bergwijn, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Emerson, Rodon, Tanganga, Winks, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Alli, Son