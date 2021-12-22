Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has cast doubt on whether Steven Bergwijn will leave in the January transfer window by explaining he is now “totally involved” at Spurs.

Bergwijn has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham during next month’s transfer window amid interest from a host of clubs, including Ajax in his homeland.

The attacker was handed a start by Conte however on Wednesday night and played his part as Spurs beat West Ham 2-1 to reach the semi-final of the EFL Cup.

And Conte commented on the Dutchman after the match, explaining he has been able to work intensely with Bergwijn, who is now totally involved in what he wants at Tottenham.

“I’ve had two weeks with Steven Bergwijn to know very much what I want”, Conte told his post match press conference.

“We had training sessions with only 11 or 12 players and on one hand it was very difficult but on the other we exploited the situation to improve the players.

“Steven would have played against Leicester and Brighton.

“Now Steven is a player totally involved into what I want and what I ask of our players because don’t forget I like to have a plan and give options to my players”, the Tottenham boss added.

It remains to be seen if Conte has now decided that he wants to keep Bergwijn at the club or whether there may still be an opening for the attacker to depart in the new year.