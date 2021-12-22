Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

West Ham United have announced their line-up and substitutes to take on London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the last eight of the EFL Cup this evening, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

David Moyes’ men have been impressive in the Premier League this term and are keen to make progress in the EFL Cup, with Wembley now in sight.

They have a London derby against Tottenham to navigate this evening, but will take encouragement from the fact they have beaten Spurs on the last two times they have met them.

For this evening’s task, Moyes has Alphonse Areola between the sticks, while at the back he places his trust in a three of Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Ben Johnson, while wing-backs are Harrison Ashby and Arthur Masukau.

Further up the pitch West Ham look towards Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek to dominate, while Manuel Lanzini and Nikola Vlasic support Jarrod Bowen.

Moyes has a host of options on the bench to make changes if he needs to, including Pablo Fornals and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Areola, Ashby, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen

Substitutes: Randolph, Baptiste, Alese, Fredericks, Kral, Noble, Fornals, Benrahma, Yarmolenko