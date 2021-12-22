Juventus are prepared to cash in on Chelsea linked defender Matthijs de Ligt in the next summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

Super agent Mino Raiola has been beating the drum about the Dutchman with suggestions that he is planning to shift him from Juventus next summer.

The defender has a contract until 2024 with Juventus and the club are reluctant to let him depart as soon as next summer.

But there are noises being made that Juventus are coming around to the idea of letting him go next summer.

According to the Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Juventus have reluctantly decided to cash in on the centre-back at the end of the season.

He is one of the players who can bring big money into Juventus’ coffers next summer and they are now ready to sell him.

The Serie A giants are prepared to move him on if they receive a fee in the region of €75m and €80m at the end of the campaign.

Juventus realise that with more than two years left on his contract, next summer could is the optimum time to maximise their profit on De Ligt.

Chelsea are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on the Dutchman.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also believed to be keen to sign the centre-back.