Djibril Sidibe, who has been linked with Newcastle United, is prepared to wait until the summer before taking a call on his future.

The 29-year-old Monaco right-back will be out of contract at the end of the season and so far there is no agreement over a new deal.

Monaco recently offered him fresh terms but Sidibe was not happy with what he was offered and more talks are scheduled between the two parties.

Sidibe has been waiting for Monaco to make a better offer despite interest from several clubs in France and England.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, he is willing to wait until the summer before taking a decision for his future.

Monaco have been plotting to sign another right-back in Gremio’s Vanderson and Sidibe is aware of it.

But he is keen to see out his contract before taking a firm decision on his next course of action.

Newcastle have been mooted as an option for Sidibe and all eyes will be on whether they make an approach for the defender next month.

Monaco are claimed to be considering selling him in January and bringing in money from his departure.