Leeds United club officials have rubbished claims that Marcelo Bielsa could be sacked and insist nothing has been decided for next season, it has been claimed in Argentina.

Bielsa is a cult figure at Elland Road after leading Leeds back to the promised land of the Premier League, but he is enduring a difficult spell this term, with the Whites 16th in the standings.

Questions have been asked about Bielsa’s unwillingness to change his approach in the face of a number of injuries to first team players, along with his insistence on a small squad, which has left the Whites vulnerable when stars are out.

It has been claimed in some quarters that Leeds are preparing to sack Bielsa soon and even if he continues to the end of the season the club will not renew his contract.

However, according to Argentine journalist Claudio Mauri, club officials have insisted such talk is false.

Leeds officials are clear that Bielsa will not be shown the door and also stress that nothing has yet been decided for next season.

Bielsa is still being backed at Leeds and the club could look to bolster his options when the January transfer window swings open in a matter of days.

Leeds head to Anfield on Boxing Day to lock horns with title challengers Liverpool and Bielsa will hope to have some of his first team stars back in action.