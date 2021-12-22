Southampton are unlikely to try and sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli on loan due to budgetary constraints, according to The Athletic.

Alli was given a run-out in the starting eleven in Spurs’ 2-2 draw with Liverpool recently, but his future at the club has been under the microscope.

Tottenham are said to be open to a loan move for Alli in the winter transfer window and several clubs in the Premier League are considering signing him.

Southampton are amongst the clubs who have been linked with signing the midfielder on loan next month.

But it has been claimed that the Saints will not be snapping Alli up in the winter window.

Southampton do not have the funds to meet the midfielder’s wage demands and are unlikely to pay an expensive loan fee Spurs are expected to demand.

The Saints are working within a tight budget despite the club’s willingness to do business in January.

Alli is a player who is currently out of their financial reach and Southampton are unlikely to try and sign him.