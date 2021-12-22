Tony Cascarino is of the view that Eddie Nketiah is not at the level to be a first team regular for Arsenal and insists he is not going to nail down a place in the team over the next 18 months.

Nketiah’s future at the Emirates Stadium is under the scanner having knocked back an offer to renew his stint earlier this month,

with his current deal set to expire next summer.

The 22-year-old has only played a bit-part role under boss Mikel Arteta this season, yet to start a single Premier League game and is linked with moving to another club in a bid to clock up regular game time.

However, Nketiah had a day to remember in Arsenal’s 5-1 EFL Cup win over Sunderland on Tuesday in which he scored a hat-trick but despite his superb display, ex-top flight star Cascarino is of the view that he is not at the level to lead the Gunners line on a regular basis.

Cascarino admitted it is only right that Nketiah wants more minutes but insists he is not going to get in Arteta’s first eleven within in the next 18 months, provided he does not leave the club next summer.

“I still do not think he is the level of being a first team regular on a week-to-week basis for Arsenal”, Cascarino told talkSPORT while discussing Nketiah’s performance against Sunderland.

“That is a big ask.

“Being a 20-year-old and getting into the team and scoring like last night, hat-trick against League One opposition.

“Yes, they will be excited and Arsenal do want to keep him but I do not think he is going to be in the team within in the next 18 months.

“And Arteta has already said he wants to get more minutes which is a fair point.

“The lad wants to play football and improve.

“It is sort of a fight between the two with one thinking minutes and the other one thinking long-term, stability, stay with us.”

Arteta is hoping the club can convince Nketiah to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms and it remains to be seen whether their efforts will bear fruit.