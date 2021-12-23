Aston Villa loan starlet Louie Barry will likely return to Villa Park next week and end his spell with Ipswich Town, according to Birmingham Live.

Barry went on loan to Portman Road in August for what was initially supposed to be a season-long loan.

However, it has been far from plain sailing for the youngster at Portman Road as he has struggled for game-time at the League One club.

Barry has played six times for the Tractor Boys so far, but only two of his appearances have come in the league and he has failed to make the matchday squad more often than not at Portman Road.

Considering the hardships he has faced at Portman Road, Barry will be recalled and most likely he will back at Villa Park next week.

Another loan switch is possible for him in the winter transfer window, with League Two club Swindon Town keen on the youngster.

Barry has been a prolific goalscorer for the Aston Villa youth teams in the past, scored on his senior debut for the club and will be in search of game-time to continue his progress.

If the switch to Swindon Town does happen, it would be a step-down from Ipswich, but may allow Barry more playing-time.