Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa has revealed that the Lions are looking to exploit Chelsea’s weak points and take advantage of their lacklustre form when the sides clash on Boxing Day.

Chelsea have drawn both of their last two league games and have won just twice out of the last five, with the Blues now facing the risk of falling behind by their title rivals.

The Villans however are in a good patch of form, having won four of their last six Premier League games, turning their season around since the appointment of manager Steven Gerrard.

Konsa insisted that knowing their opponents’ poor recent run, the Villans are targeting Chelsea where they are weak and are hoping to capitalise on the Blues’ poor run.

While he acknowledges that Chelsea are a fantastic side, Konsa is adamant that last season’s victory over the Blues on the final matchday gives the Villans confidence.

Speaking to VillaTV, Konsa said: “We know Chelsea haven’t been doing too well and they haven’t got the results they’ve wanted.

“We’ll look at that, see where we can hurt them and look to get the three points.

“They’re a top side – everyone knows that.

“They’re in the top three and fighting to win the Premier League, so we know they’ve got a lot of good players.

“But so do we, and last season when they came to Villa Park, we beat them 2-1.

“We’re looking forward to it.”

While Aston Villa are in the midst of a good run, their two latest defeats were at the hands of title-bidders Manchester City and Liverpool, and Chelsea will be hoping to defeat the Lions to give a boost to their own title hopes.