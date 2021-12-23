Mark Lawrenson has expressed his strong belief that Jurgen Klopp will not allow Caoimhin Kelleher to leave Liverpool on loan, even if he wants to play regular first team football, as Adrian is not reliable.

Kelleher played a crucial role in helping Liverpool reach the semi-finals of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, making two saves in a penalty shootout as they knocked out Leicester City.

The 23-year-old has established himself as Reds’ second-choice shot-stopper, but has only been handed game time in three games across all competitions so far this season.

But Liverpool legend Lawrenson believes that even if Kelleher wants to join another club on loan in a bid to get regular game time, boss Klopp will not allow him to leave Anfield.

Lawrenson explained that Kelleher has the opportunity to develop his game against some of the best players in the world at Liverpool and Klopp would not also want to rely on Adrian to step up deputise for club number 1 Alisson Becker, as the Spaniard is not up to par.

Asked what he thinks Liverpool will do if Kelleher wants to play regular competitive football, Lawrenson told Off The Ball: “I do not think Klopp will let him out.

“I do not think he will and I think in training, [playing] against all the top players, I think that is really, really important.

“The problem is if he goes to the Championship, if you let him out, that is a completely different experience because you get battered and crosses will come in and corners etc and they will surround him and all those kinds of things which does not really happen generally in the Premier League unless you are playing Burnley.

“So, it is one of them, what do you do?

“But I think Klopp will be really, really reluctant to let him out.

“I just do not think it will happen.

“I think Klopp will err on ‘you are in training every day, all these players your Salahs and your Manes and all these kind of Jotas and all those, he says so ‘I want you just to stay’ and by the way Adrian, I mean, he could not keep bees anymore.

“So, you would not want him as number 2.”

Kelleher will be hoping to keep making the best of first team opportunities and provide Alisson with sterner competition as the season progresses.