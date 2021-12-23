Rafael Benitez has refused to rule out the possibility of Jarrad Brathwaite becoming a regular for Everton, but stressed young players need more time to settle into playing Premier League football.

Brathwaite made his first Premier League start under Benitez earlier this month in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

The 19-year-old was asked to step up in the first team as Everton continue to deal with injuries and illness to key players and marked his first top flight game under Benitez with a goal against the Blues.

The Spaniard has revealed that he is pleased with the effort Brathwaite has been putting in during training in recent weeks.

Benitez stressed that all young players like Brathwaite will need time to settle into Premier League football but refused to rule out the possibility of him becoming a regular for Everton this season.

Asked what chances he sees Brathwaite having in becoming a regular under him between now and the end of the season, Benitez told a press conference: “I was really pleased for him because he was training really well.

“[For] the last two or three weeks he has been training really well and I was convinced that he could do well.

“The fact that he has scored a goal is really good news for him and for his confidence and I was expecting that he will do well.

“But we are talking about young players.

“They need some time to settle down in the Premier League.

“So even if for the numbers [he is counted] as one player with experience in the Premier League, but still, it is just one game.

“So, we will see if he can manage with his experience.”

Everton are gearing up to take on relegation candidates Burnley at Turf Moor on Boxing Day and will hope to get back into winning ways following a positive result against Chelsea.