 

Bremer arrived at Torino in the summer of 2018 and for the last two seasons he has been a crucial part of the Serie A club’s squad.

 

This season he has missed just one game for the Serie A club in the league and his performances have seen him linked with an exit from the Turin outfit.

 

 

Tottenham are interested in the centre-back as they deal with the absence of Cristian Romero, but they face stiff competition from Serie A champions Inter.

 

Inter have even made the Torino centre-back their priority for the upcoming transfer window, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

 

 

The Italian champions played against Torino in midweek, with Bremer playing all 90 minutes in a 1-0 win for Inter, and the centre-back seems to have impressed the hierarchy at the Serie A giants.

 

Bremer’s contract at Torino runs until the end of the 2022/23 season and it has been suggested the club would prefer a sale in the summer.

 

 

All eyes will be on who slaps in offers for Bremer when the January transfer window swings open in a matter of days.

 