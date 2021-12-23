Serie A giants Inter have made Tottenham Hotspur target Gleison Bremer their priority heading into the transfer window.

Bremer arrived at Torino in the summer of 2018 and for the last two seasons he has been a crucial part of the Serie A club’s squad.

This season he has missed just one game for the Serie A club in the league and his performances have seen him linked with an exit from the Turin outfit.

Tottenham are interested in the centre-back as they deal with the absence of Cristian Romero, but they face stiff competition from Serie A champions Inter.

Inter have even made the Torino centre-back their priority for the upcoming transfer window, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

The Italian champions played against Torino in midweek, with Bremer playing all 90 minutes in a 1-0 win for Inter, and the centre-back seems to have impressed the hierarchy at the Serie A giants.

Bremer’s contract at Torino runs until the end of the 2022/23 season and it has been suggested the club would prefer a sale in the summer.

All eyes will be on who slaps in offers for Bremer when the January transfer window swings open in a matter of days.