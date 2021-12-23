Bremer arrived at Torino in the summer of 2018 and for the last two seasons he has been a crucial part of the Serie A club’s squad.
This season he has missed just one game for the Serie A club in the league and his performances have seen him linked with an exit from the Turin outfit.
Tottenham are interested in the centre-back as they deal with the absence of Cristian Romero, but they face stiff competition from Serie A champions Inter.
Inter have even made the Torino centre-back their priority for the upcoming transfer window, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.
The Italian champions played against Torino in midweek, with Bremer playing all 90 minutes in a 1-0 win for Inter, and the centre-back seems to have impressed the hierarchy at the Serie A giants.
Bremer’s contract at Torino runs until the end of the 2022/23 season and it has been suggested the club would prefer a sale in the summer.
All eyes will be on who slaps in offers for Bremer when the January transfer window swings open in a matter of days.