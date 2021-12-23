Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has remained coy on whether Tottenham Hotspur target Manuel Lazzari could leave the Serie A side in January, but admitted his club’s transfer business depends on player exits.

Lazzari’s future at Napoli is under the scanner as he is among the Biancocelesti stars that are struggling to fit into new coach Sarri’s style of football.

It has emerged that the 28-year-old is increasingly likely to leave the Serie A side in January, and Tottenham could swoop for him next month with boss Antonio Conte being a firm admirer of the player.

However, Lazio coach Sarri has remained coy on Lazzari’s immediate future and insisted he does not know whether the player is among those that could leave in January.

Sarri stressed that Napoli’s transfer business in January depends on players exiting the club and stressed anyone having strong interest from elsewhere could be allowed to leave.

“You know very well that our [business in the transfer] market depends on [player] exits, you have to see who leaves”, Sarri was quoted as saying by Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi while discussing about the January transfer window.

“Lazzari? I don’t know.

“Anyone with a strong interest could leave”.

In addition to Spurs, Lazio’s Serie A rivals Bologna and Torino are also credited with interest in Lazzari.