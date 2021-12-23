Mark Lawrenson has expressed his strong belief that Liverpool starlet Tyler Morton will not make it at Anfield as he is not going reach the standards required of him to earn a place in the Reds first team.

Morton is a fixture in the Liverpool Under-23s squad but has made a first team breakthrough under Jurgen Klopp this season with vacant spots opening up in the starting eleven owing to injuries and illness.

The 19-year-old made his first Premier League start in the Reds 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and again started for them in a EFL Cup clash against Leicester City on Wednesday.

Morton is highly rated at Liverpool, but club legend Lawrenson does not see him making it at Anfield even though he stressed he is good enough to succeed as a professional.

Lawrenson added that clubs like Liverpool want players that are Champions League standard and does not feel Morton has it in him to reach that level of quality.

Asked what he has made of Morton so far from his performances, Lawrenson told Off The Ball: “Yes, so far so good.

“I mean he was not particularly great at Tottenham, but his debut perhaps against Porto was really, really good.

“But I do not think he will make it there eventually because the competition for places is so strong.

“The lad is going to make a really good living from the game, but I just do not see him ever really being a number one pick for Liverpool.

“Yes, he is young, yes, he is relatively inexperienced.

“He looks a little bit lightweight which I think might be one of his problems, but he is certainly a player.

“But I do not see in 18 months’ time he will be a regular in the Liverpool team and I think when we talk about players who are not going to play many games, he arguably will be one and somebody will come and take him and that will improve him obviously.

“See, if you are a Liverpool player or obviously Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, you have got to be Champions League standard and I just do not think he is going to get there, but I do think he is going to have a good career somewhere.”

Liverpool are set to host struggling Leeds United on Boxing Day in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether Morton will play a part against the Whites.