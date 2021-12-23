Tottenham Hotspur are an appealing destination for Philippe Coutinho, but Everton may also have made recent moves towards the Brazilian.

Coutinho joined Barcelona for a mammoth £145m from Liverpool in January 2018 but the move has not gone according to plan for either the player or the club.

The Brazilian has struggled to rise to expectations at the Camp Nou and Barcelona have failed to sell him in recent transfer windows.

Coutinho’s entourage are trying to find him a new club in January and he is attracting strong interest from the Premier League, where he had a superb spell with the Reds.

Newcastle United are keen on Coutinho, but the player prefers other options.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Coutinho sees the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as an appealing destination should he look to return to the Premier League next month.

Coutinho views Spurs as an exciting project under new boss Antonio Conte, however it is claimed the Everton may have also touched base over signing him, speaking to his entourage.

The Toffees are expected to make signings next month as Rafael Benitez looks to reshape his squad and Coutinho knows Merseyside well due to his spell at Liverpool.