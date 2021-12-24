AC Milan are continuing to pursue Newcastle United target Sven Botman and are in talks with his agent over a potential January move, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Lille in the winter transfer window due to interest from several clubs in Europe.

He is Newcastle’s top target and the Magpies have been trying to explore the possibility of signing the centre-back next month.

AC Milan are in the market for a defender and Botman is the priority target for the Serie A giants as well.

The Rossoneri are exploring the possibility of signing him on an initial loan and it has been claimed that talks are ongoing between Botman’s agent and the club.

AC Milan are pushing the defender’s representative to take him to the San Siro next month.

The Serie A giants are prepared to offer a loan fee of around €2m and agree on an option to buy for a fee of €25m with Lille.

The French club are open to letting him go, but want to sell him on a permanent deal for a fee of €30m.

AC Milan are working hard to convince the French club to consider an initial loan for Botman.