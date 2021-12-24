Former top flight star John Giles has stressed that it is not just one Tottenham Hotspur manager that has not liked Dele Alli and insists new Spurs boss Antonio Conte will not be a fan of his attitude as well.

Alli was a key player under former boss Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs, but lost his place in the first team squad towards the latter stages of Jose Mourinho’s reign.

The 25-year-old struggled to impress under Nuno Espirito Santo, who took over at Spurs following Mourinho, earlier this season and only made his first Premier League start under new boss Conte on Sunday in their 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Former top flight star Giles has pointed out that it is not just one manager that decided Alli should not be playing regularly for the club, with the player not being able to maintain the required standards on the pitch.

Giles insists that new Tottenham boss Conte will also not be a fan of Alli’s attitude just like former managers at the club.

“I have no problems with players having their cars and all that as long as they keep doing their stuff on the pitch”, Giles told Off The Ball while discussing Alli’s struggles.

“I do not think he has done that.

“He has ability, I mean he should be up there with Declan Rice in my opinion with the ability that he has, he has got terrific ability

“But that is a few managers who were not playing him.

“It is not just one manager that did not like him and that can happen.

“But that is the last two or three managers that Spurs have had.

“And I do not think that the new manager [Conte] they have would be a fan of his and his attitude at all.”

It has emerged that Spurs are open to letting Alli leave in the upcoming window but it remains to be seen whether Conte will decide to keep him in their ranks having started him on Sunday.