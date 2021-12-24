Chelsea will evaluate the possibility of agreeing a deal in January with Monaco for Aurelien Tchouameni, who is also a target for Manchester United and Liverpool, even if he is only allowed to join them next summer, according to Eurosport.

The 21-year is a fixture in Ligue 1 for Monaco and has caught the eye with a string of solid performances on the pitch.

Tchouameni’s stock in Europe is rapidly rising and he has attracted interested from a clutch of top clubs, including Italian giants Juventus, and the Premier League trio of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The midfielder is expected to move to a new club next summer but Monaco’s hierarchy have made it clear that it will take significant amount in transfer fees to snare him away.

However, the Blues will explore the possibility of reaching an agreement with the Monegasques over a move for Tchouameni in the upcoming window, even if they can only add him to their ranks next summer.

Chelsea are aware of growing interest in the Monaco starlet’s services and want to beat off competition for his signature in January.

Tchouameni is a priority target on Chelsea’s wish list and will try to ensure they get their hands on him at the earliest opportunity.

It remains to be seen whether the London giants will strike a deal with Monaco in January while the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool remain keen on him.