Manchester United admired Erik ten Hag has not ruled out the possibility of being at Ajax next season despite being heavily linked with a move away from the club.

The 51-year-old’s work at Ajax has been noted by some of the biggest sides in Europe and he has been linked with taking up a top job at one of the super clubs soon.

The Dutchman is believed to be on Manchester United shortlist as the club plan to bring in a permanent manager next summer following the interim reign of Ralf Rangnick.

The Dutchman was on Tottenham’s wish list as well last year when they were looking for a new manager, but Ten Hag has not ruled out the possibility of being at Ajax next season.

He pointed out that his current contract will take him until the end of next season and for the moment he sees himself staying at the Amsterdam club.

However, Ten Hag conceded that things could change dramatically given the results-driven nature of his job.

Asked if this is his last season at Ajax, the Dutchman told Voetbaltijd: “Well, I don’t think so. We always want more.

“Last year, I signed up for two more years.

“I am stuck until the summer of next year [2023]. Things can sometimes change quickly.

“Above all, you have to keep winning in our job.”

Ten Hag has a win percentage of more than 75 per cent as the Ajax manager.