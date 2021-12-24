Ireland legend John Giles has compared Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s situation at Arsenal to Dele Alli’s struggles at Tottenham Hotspur in that both players stopped putting in effort on the pitch following signing lucrative contract extensions.

Alli renewed his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October 2018 on a five-and-a-half-year deal, but has struggled with his form in recent seasons, resulting in him losing his starting spot at the club.

The 25-year-old is not the only player in north London struggling at present as Gunners hitman Aubameyang has also failed to reach the levels expected of him following penning a new deal at the club in September 2020.

Former Ireland star Giles sees similarities in the way both Alli and Aubameyang have dropped their levels on the pitch following their respective clubs handing them new deals.

Giles explained that earning new deals and the financial benefits that comes with it affected both Alli and Aubameyang negatively as they stopped putting in effort for their clubs.

“I just remember when he [Alli] signed his new contract”, Giles told Off The Ball.

“He just was not the same player after that and he is not the only one, it does happen.

“Money corrupts.

“I mean if you look at the situation with Aubameyang for example, he was the best centre-forward in the Premier [League] before he signed his contract 18 months ago.

“He has hardly kicked the ball since.

“It does happen and I think that happened to Dele Alli.”

Aubameyang has lost his place in the Arsenal first team owing to disciplinary issues, while Alli made his first Premier League start under new boss Antonio Conte in Spurs’ latest outing.