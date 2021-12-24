Manchester City are unlikely to sanction the sale of Nathan Ake in the winter transfer window, amid the defender being linked with West Ham United, according to The Athletic.

Ake has been a bit-part player at Manchester City and has made just eleven appearances for the club in the ongoing campaign.

The 26-year-old defender has not been a regular since he joined Manchester City in 2020 and there are suggestions that he wants to move on to play regular first-team football.

West Ham are in the market to bring in a left-footed centre-back in January and Ake is one of the players the club are said to be tracking.

But it has been claimed that Manchester City will not be considering offers to move the Dutchman on in January.

Pep Guardiola does not want to weaken his squad and the defender is yet to agitate for a move.

The Manchester City manager likes the Dutchman’s ability to play as a full-back as well and believes he will be useful for the squad.

Ake is likely to stay at Manchester City until at least the end of the season before a decision is taken on his future.

The Dutchman is tied down until 2025 with Manchester City and for the moment, he will remain at the Etihad.