Marseille have decided to listen to offers for Newcastle United linked midfielder Boubacar Kamara in the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 22-year-old midfielder has a little over six months left on his contract and Marseille have offered him a new deal as they try to keep him.

But the Frenchman has been delaying his decision on whether to sign on the dotted line with Marseille or seek to move away from the club on a free transfer next summer.

Kamara is wanted by a host of clubs, including long time suitors Newcastle, who have kept lines of communication open with his entourage.

Marseille are tired of waiting for the player to make a decision and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they have decided to sell him in January.

It has been claimed that the French giants are prepared to evaluate offers for the midfielder next month.

They do not want to lose him on a free transfer next summer and are keen to bring in a fee from his sale.

AC Milan have also been planning to snap him on a free transfer next summer like some of his suitors.

It remains to be seen whether any of his suitors are prepared to pay a fee for Kamara when they can get him on a free transfer at the end of the season.