Roma are locked in talks with Arsenal over a move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles in January on an initial loan deal, while Everton also retain an interest in the Gunners star, according to ESPN.

The 24-year-old was close to leaving Arsenal in the summer for Everton but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta managed to convince him to stay at the club.

However, Maitland-Niles has struggled for game time under Arteta and has not played for Arsenal since late November.

But the midfielder could be handed an opportunity to play regular first team football abroad in the second half of this season as Serie A giants Roma are keen on taking him to Italy.

Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto has contacted the Gunners over a potential loan move for Maitland-Niles in the upcoming window.

The Arsenal star is open to the move and Roma also want to include a purchase option in any deal for the player.

However, Roma could face competition for Maitland-Niles; signature next month as Everton still retain an interest in the player.

Rafael Benitez is expected to be backed in the January transfer window and the Spaniard wants to add to his squad.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will allow Maitland-Niles to leave the club in the new year.