Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial’s salary is turning out to be a major stumbling block in Sevilla’s pursuit of his signature in January.

The striker’s agent recently revealed that Martial wants to leave Manchester United next month in search of more first-team football.

The Frenchman has become a bit-part player at Old Trafford this season and he wants to move on from Old Trafford during the winter transfer period.

Martial has given the green light to a move to Sevilla, where he feels he is going to get regular opportunities to play in the starting eleven.

The Spanish club have also identified the 26-year-old forward as their main target, but according to Spanish daily AS, Sevilla are facing a major issue in their pursuit of the attacker.

It has been claimed Sevilla are currently struggling to find ways to meet Martial’s high wage demands.

The Frenchman is on a top salary at Manchester United and his wages are turning out to be a major stumbling block.

Sevilla are considering other alternatives as well but Martial is their priority target next month.

And the Spanish club want to make a significant effort to sign the Frenchman in the winter window.