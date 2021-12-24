Tottenham Hotspur target Franck Kessie is looking increasingly unlikely to sign a new contract with AC Milan due to the difference between the two sides.

The 25-year-old midfielder has a little over six months left on his contract and AC Milan have been trying for several months to convince the player to sign a new deal.

Negotiations have rumbled on between AC Milan and the midfielder’s representatives but there is still no agreement over fresh terms.

And it has been claimed that the difference is now unbridgeable as AC Milan are €2m short of the sum Kessie has been demanding.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Kessie wants a deal worth €8m per season, which he feels would reflect his importance in the team.

But AC Milan are not interested in offering him anything more than €6m per year, in line with the club’s policy.

It is becoming increasingly unlikely that both sides will reach a compromise and Kessie will sign a new contract.

The Ivorian will be open to discussing a pre-contract with other clubs and AC Milan suspect that he has received lucrative offers from abroad.

Tottenham want to snap him up on a free transfer next summer and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in getting their hands on him.