Tottenham Hotspur target Florian Grillitsch is convinced that he will be at Roma next month, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 26-year-old midfielder will be out of contract at Hoffenheim at the end of the season and he has refused to sign a new contract.

Several clubs have been linked with a move for him in January as he appeals as a low-cost option, with the German club open to letting him go next month.

Newcastle and Tottenham have been linked with Grillitsch, with Spurs testing the water recently, but Roma are the ones who are leading the race to sign him.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the midfielder is convinced that he will end up at Roma next month.

The Austrian has confided to his close circle that he is likely to be wearing the Roma shirt in 2022.

However, Hoffenheim are not prepared to just give him away in January due to this contractual situation.

They are still believed to be keen to bag around €5m to €6m before agreeing to let him go.

Roma are in talks with the German club and they are hoping to work out an agreement by the end of December.

It remains to be seen if Spurs or another Premier League side make a late dash for Grillitsch.