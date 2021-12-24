Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has joked about the Toffees’ having their fixture against Burnley postponed, saying he was hoping to get a start up front.

The Merseyside club were scheduled to travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in a Premier League festive fixture on Boxing Day.

However, Everton requested their game be postponed due to a number of Covid infections in their squad, which has massively depleted their resources and their ability to field a team.

The Premier League approved the request and the game at Turf Moor on Boxing Day has been postponed.

The Premier League or Everton have not revealed the number of players who have contracted the virus, but it is expected to be a significant amount.

And Begovic provided a glimpse of the disruptions in the Everton squad when he joked that he was looking forward to playing as a forward in the game.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Was looking forward to playing up front.”

The Premier League have decided to go forward with their festive schedule despite games continuing to be postponed, as they look to avoid as much of a fixture backlog as possible.

And so far three Boxing Day fixtures have been postponed due to Covid disruptions in squads.