West Ham United are tracking Nice’s Austria Under-21 centre-back Flavius Daniliuc as they continue to pursue a defender, according to The Athletic.

The Hammers are in the market for a centre-back following injuries to Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna in the last month.

David Moyes is looking at a number of options and the Hammers boss wants to bring in a young defender who could be the long-term replacement for Ogbonna.

A number of defenders have been linked and Daniliuc is one of the players the club are tracking.

The 20-year-old centre-back was on West Ham’s radar last summer as well and it has been claimed that the club are still monitoring him.

West Ham’s scouting and recruitment department like him and they are weighing up a move for the young defender.

Nice snapped him up from Bayern Munich’s academy in 2020 and he has featured 37 times for the club.

He is a highly rated talent at the club and has represented Austria at youth level with eight caps for the Under-21s.