Crystal Palace have put Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral on their radar ahead of next month’s transfer window, but the player is not yet a priority for the Eagles, according to the Daily Express.

Patrick Vieira wants to add to his squad in the upcoming window as he looks to guide Crystal Palace up the Premier League standings and attack is an area he may address.

They currently have a goal difference of zero and hitting the back of the net more often would be useful for Palace in the second half of the campaign.

They are aware of the talents of Real Madrid striker Mayoral, who is in the midst of a loan stint at Jose Mourinho’s Roma, and are looking at him.

He has not found favour with Mourinho at Roma, playing just 246 minutes of football this term, and could cut his loan stint short.

However, while Palace are keen on the Spaniard, they do not consider him to be a transfer priority at the moment.

Much may depend on whether Jean-Philippe Mateta ends his loan spell at Selhurst Park and returns to Mainz.

Crystal Palace are due to be in action on Boxing Day, with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on the agenda.