Newly-appointed Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has revealed that he knew it would be difficult to switch off if he was appointed the man-in-charge at the Valley on a permanent basis and that is how it has been so far.

Following a successful stint as the caretaker manager of the League One club, the 39-year-old was given the job on a permanent basis on 17th December.

The newly-appointed manager has already started to feel the pressure of the job and insists that he was not totally ignorant about the pressure it would entail when he took it up.

“It’s a high-pressure job”, Jackson was quoted as saying by London News Online.

“I was well aware of what I was getting into. It comes with pressure and it comes with stresses – but I wanted this.

“So I’m not going to moan about it. I knew it would be difficult to switch off and I’ve found that to be the case.

“Even when I’m away from the club at home then you can’t quite switch off – you’re thinking about your next team or training session. It does consume you.”

And Jackson insists that his nature is to throw everything he has at it, something he is sure needs to be the case if results for Charlton are to follow.

“Whether that gets less down the years, who knows? I doubt it. You have to be full blast with it.

“You can’t be half-hearted otherwise you get half-hearted results.

“You have to throw everything at it. That is in my nature.

“It’s how I played football, how I coached and how I’ll manage.”

Charlton are next due to be in action at home against Gillingham next week, a fixture which marks the start of a four game run at the Valley, something Jackson will be keen to capitalise on.