Serie A club Napoli are pushing for the transfer of Liverpool target Florian Neuhaus in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Neuhaus was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer, but the Borussia Monchengladbach star ultimately ended up staying in Germany.

The Reds did not sign a midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum and it remains to be seen if they might be planning to push for Neuhaus.

The midfielder made at least 30 league appearances in the last three seasons, but this term, under new coach Adi Hutter, he has only managed seven starts.

Neuhaus is understood to be unhappy with his situation at the Bundesliga club and is ready to leave in the winter transfer window.

Sensing an opportunity, Napoli have stepped up their interest and are pushing for a move, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

Neuhaus’ current contract with the German club runs until the end of the 2023/24 season but he could be out the door far earlier than that.

The German club are believed to be open to letting the player leave on loan in January with an obligation to buy.