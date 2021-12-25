Newcastle United’s board are working flat out on making signings in the upcoming January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Eddie Howe’s side are in the thick of a battle to remain in the Premier League and next entertain Manchester United at St James’ Park on Monday evening.

The fixture is then followed by a trip to Everton on Thursday as the Magpies finish off 2021 and are next in action after the transfer window has opened for business.

Whether Newcastle can have fresh faces in the building when the window swings open remains to be seen, but the club’s board are working flat out on potential deals.

Targets have been identified by Steve Nickson and then approved by Howe.

The Magpies have been linked with a host of players, but they are claimed to have clearly determined targets and have prepared their moves on the transfer chess-board.

Former Celtic director of football Nick Hammond has been brought in as a temporary consultant.

Hammond will advise Newcastle on how negotiations are conducted, contracts and the environment in which transfers are put together.