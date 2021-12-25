Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth has admitted his side have no idea how Ipswich Town will approach the clash between the two teams in League One next week.

Following the postponement of the Bolton Wanderers fixture, the Chairboys will miss Boxing Day action on Sunday.

Their next match, therefore, will be against Ipswich at Portman Road on Wednesday, a fixture that Ainsworth admits has something of the unknown about it due to Kieran McKenna taking over at the Tractor Boys.

Ainsworth admits that former Manchester United assistant McKenna is highly rated, but is clear that Wycombe are far from sure how Ipswich will set up.

“We have no idea what’s coming”, Ainsworth told his club’s official website.

“They’ve got a new manager who’s highly regarded in football circles, so it’s very up in the air how they’re going to play.”

The Wycombe boss insists that his side will instead focus on what they do and prepare to embrace the busy forthcoming fixtures.

“But we’ll be working on what we’re good at.

“These are some fantastic fixtures coming up and we want them to go ahead because we’ll be well up for them.”

Wycombe sit in fourth spot in the League One standings and are only three points off the automatic promotion spots; they lost 4-1 against Ipswich in November.