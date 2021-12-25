Joelinton insists that Newcastle United need to have full focus on themselves rather than Manchester United, when they play the Red Devils in the Premier League on Monday night.

Newcastle are going through a tough run of fixtures where they have already played against Liverpool and Manchester City, and are scheduled to face Manchester United and Everton before the year ends.

Following back-to-back losses against the Reds and Citizens, the Magpies now host Ralf Rangnick’s side on Monday, with Joelinton fully aware of the quality which the opponents have to offer.

According to the 25-year-old, Manchester United have a very strong team with quality players, but Joelinton is clear that Newcastle must only think about themselves and cannot consider how not playing since 11th December has affected the visitors.

“I think they have quality, a very strong, experienced team”, Joelinton told NUTV.

“I don’t know how their training has been – we need to think about ourselves.

“We’re playing an important game at home and we have to go into the game with everything and play our part.

“I don’t know whether they’ll come in stronger or weaker because of the pause.

“We need to prepare, concentrate, be fully focused and do our best the entire game and get the win.”

Newcastle have lost their last four meetings with Manchester United, conceding four goals on three occasions and three goals on the other occasion.