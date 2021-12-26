Barcelona are putting the finishing touches to their capture of Manchester City forward Ferran Torres.

The Spaniard is set to head to the Camp Nou in the January transfer window after Barcelona agreed a fee with Manchester City for his services.

Barcelona are now putting the finishing touches to the swoop and, according to Catalan daily Sport, Torres is already in Barcelona.

Torres is scheduled to undergo a medical check with Barcelona on Monday morning and, barring any hitches, the Catalan giants will then make an official announcement.

Landing Torres will be a boost for a Barcelona side that have struggled this season.

They currently sit in seventh spot in La Liga, having lost four and drawn seven of their 18 league games.

Torres will be looking to hit the ground running at the Camp Nou and all eyes will be on when he makes his debut for the club.

Barcelona are due to welcome in 2022 by taking on Real Mallorca, before they are then in Copa del Rey action.