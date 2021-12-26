Ronald Araujo is keen to see Barcelona offer him a contract in line with his importance in the team amidst interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 22-year-old defender has emerged as one of the pillars of the post-Lionel Messi Barcelona team and is considered one of the important players in the squad.

Barcelona have been focused on tying down their young stars to new contracts and Araujo is one of the players the club want to offer a new deal to.

His current deal runs out at the end of next season and the Catalan giants have been in talks with his representatives over fresh terms.

However, the talks have not gone well and according to Spanish daily Sport, Araujo wants a contract that befits his growing stature in the team.

Barcelona are reportedly shocked at the initial demands they heard from his entourage when negotiations began.

The defender is aware of his importance in the team and wants the new deal to reflect that.

He is also being closely monitored by the Premier League bigwigs of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The three English teams are prepared to offer him lucrative contracts to move to England.

Araujo is happy at Barcelona but wants a big contract before agreeing to commit his future to the club.