Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this evening.

Antonio Conte’s side have three games in hand on fourth placed Arsenal and sit six points behind the Gunners, heading into the Boxing Day fixtures.

Conte has set about putting a steel streak into his side and Spurs have now not lost any of their last five Premier League games, winning three of those.

He will be looking to see his side score more goals however as, with 18 scored, they are the lowest scorers of the top seven.

For today’s game, Conte has Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he picks a three of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga. His wing-backs are Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon.

In midfield Conte looks towards Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp, while Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Conte wants to make changes he has options on the bench, including Bryan Gil and Dele Alli.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace

Lloris, Emerson, Sanchez, Dier, Tanganga, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Rodon, Davies, Doherty, Winks, Alli, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Bryan