Antonio Conte is pleased with the connection between Tottenham Hotspur stars Emerson Royal and Lucas Moura and feels it could help the side going forward.

Spurs put Crystal Palace to the sword 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Boxing Day, with goals from Harry Kane, Lucas and Heung-Min Son; Palace were reduced to ten men in the 37th minute after Wilfried Zaha was dismissed.

Emerson and Lucas both started in the fixture and Conte was pleased to see the two Brazilians combine.

He feels that the link between the two players can be important for Spurs going forward, while he also noted that Emerson still has ample space to develop.

“We are talking about two Brazilian players, and being the same nationality could help”, Conte told his post match press conference.

“They have a good link and connection, Emerson has big space for improvement, he is very young and has to continue to work.

“On his side to have Moura and this connection could be good for the whole team.”

The win over Crystal Palace sees Spurs sitting in fifth place, just six points behind fourth placed Arsenal, but they boast three games in hand on the Gunners.