Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart believes that Rangers have benefited from replacing Steven Gerrard with Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Gers were left looking for a new manager when Gerrard decided to leave the job at Ibrox to take over at Premier League side Aston Villa.

They turned to Van Bronckhorst as his replacement and the Dutchman has had a sensational start to life as Rangers boss, leading the side into the winter break six points ahead of Celtic and into the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Stewart feels that by replacing Gerrard with Van Bronckhorst, Rangers have injected new life into the team.

“Dare I say, Steven Gerrard’s move has actually benefitted Rangers”, he said on BBC Sportsound.

“Giovanni van Bronckhorst seems to have reinvigorated the team.”

Van Bronckhorst will now have an extended period to work with his team as Rangers are not due back in action before 18th January, when they travel to Aberdeen.

The Gers are then in Scottish Cup action, while another two Scottish Premiership games are squeezed in before the end of the month, against Livingston and Ross County, respectively.