Alan Shearer has insisted that Newcastle United will have to bring five or six new faces in January in order to give themselves a chance of survival in the Premier League as he feels relegation would be flirting with danger for the club, despite their vast resources.

Eddie Howe has stressed the importance of the January transfer window for Newcastle as they look to push for survival in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle have won just once this season and are sitting 19th in the Premier League standings at the moment.

Shearer insisted that the Newcastle squad have gone stale and they need an injection of five or six new faces next month in order to give themselves a decent chance of being in the Premier League.

He stressed that Newcastle must do everything to survive as relegation to the Championship is a risk that is not worth taking despite their vast resources.

The Newcastle legend conceded that the club got straight back up following their last two relegations, but insisted that it is still a risk due to the volatile nature of the Championship.

Shearer wrote on The Athletic: “They need a lot of players; I’d say five or six new faces if they want to stay up and I’d start with a completely new back-four and a goalkeeper.

“They’ve really struggled in those positions. The squad has gone stale.

“I would do everything I could to stay up and I hope that’s what the owners think, too.

“We’re told that funds are available, that Newcastle want to start challenging within three to five years and to do that, they’re going to have to spend.

“Going down is never good and wishing for relegation is dicing with disaster.

“It’s very dangerous to think that way.

“There were two demotions under Mike Ashley and both times the team immediately came back up, but it’s a horrible league to get out of.

“You can’t guarantee it would happen a third time.”

Newcastle are scheduled to host Manchester United at St. James’ Park on Monday night as their battle for survival continues.