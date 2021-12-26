Gordon Dalziel feels that Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is buying into winger Scott Wright, who is in turn buying into the new manager.

Wright was taken to Ibrox from Aberdeen by former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, but struggled to make an impact under the Liverpool legend.

He is now bidding to impress Gerrard’s successor Van Bronckhorst and the Dutchman handed him a start on Boxing Day in the 2-0 Scottish Premiership win over St Mirren.

Wright opened the scoring for Rangers and Dalziel feels that he showed he is buying into what Van Bronckhorst wants to do, while the manager is buying in to him.

“I thought he played very well”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard post match.

“Obviously he’s buying into what the new manager is trying to do and I think the manager is buying into him.

“So he is pushing for a regular place and that’s got to be his aim.

“If I was giving man of the match, Scott Wright.”

Wright will now be bidding to impress Van Bronckhorst in training over the course of Rangers’ winter break as he bids to secure more playing time in the second half of the campaign.