Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has warned that things can change quickly despite the positive performance his side put on in their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

Spurs posted a comfortable 3-0 win over Palace at home, which meant that they have won four of their last five Premier League games.

Despite the Covid disruptions, Tottenham are emerging as one of the biggest contenders to break into the top four at the end of the season, powered by new boss Conte.

Conte conceded that Crystal Palace going down to ten men made it easier for his side but he was happy with the attitude and focus his team showed to produce a very professional performance.

The Tottenham manager admits that there were a lot of positives to take from the performance but warned against complacency as things can change dramatically as well.

Conte was quoted as saying by the BBC: “It was three important points.

“We started a bit slow but then we got chances to score and we scored the first and second goals and to play against 10 men was easier for us.

“But sometimes despite this it happens against 10 men that I have lost in my career and the focus and attention of my players and attitude was good.

“It was a good performance. The most important thing now is to recover well because in two days we have a very difficult game against Southampton.

“There is a lot of space for improvement.

“To keep the clean sheet is always important but at the same time to score three goals was positive for our strikers.

“There were a lot of positive things after this game but in two days everything can change.”

The north London club have back-to-back away trips lined up against Southampton and Watford.