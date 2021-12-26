Manchester United are not in the race to sign River Plate forward Julian Alvarez, according to journalist Pilib De Brun.

The 21-year-old Argentine striker’s future has come under the scanner due to interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Several big wigs of Europe are said to be interested in taking away from River Plate in January or in the next summer transfer window.

Manchester United are believed to be interested in signing Alvarez and are claimed to have made an offer to the forward already.

But it has been suggested that the Red Devils are not in the chase to get their hands on the River Plate forward.

Manchester United’s interest is claimed to have been overstated and they are not looking to sign him at present.

Alvarez has been linked with a move to Italy and even Bayern Munich are believed to be considering signing him.

But Manchester United are not weighing up making a move for him in the near future.