Fixture: West Ham United vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

David Moyes has picked his West Ham United side to welcome Southampton to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Hammers suffered a blow in midweek when they were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Tottenham Hotspur and Moyes will want a reaction today.

West Ham sit in fifth in the league standings, with 28 points from 17 games, four fewer than Arsenal, but they hold a game in hand on the fourth placed Gunners.

They head into today’s game with only the 13th best record in the Premier League taken over the last six games.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham today, while in defence Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal and Arthur Masuaku as full-backs, with Craig Dawson and Issa Diop in the centre.

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek will look to try to control the game from midfield, while Nikola Vlasic, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma support Jarrod Bowen.

Moyes has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham United Team vs Southampton

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Vlasic, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen

Substitutes: Areola, Ashby, Fredericks, Johnson, Kral, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Antonio