Newcastle United’s swoop to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid is now at an advanced stage, it has been claimed in Italy.

The opening of the January transfer window is now a matter of days away and Newcastle are keen to make a raft of signings to help them survive in the Premier League.

They want to sign full-back Trippier from Atletico Madrid and have been pushing to get a deal over the line; Trippier also has interest from other Premier League sides.

Newcastle’s swoop to sign Trippier is on track and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, it is now at an advanced stage.

It is suggested the Magpies are now planning with having Trippier in their ranks soon.

Atletico Madrid are open to selling Trippier for the right price, but Newcastle have faced the obstacle of convincing the player to join a relegation battle in the Premier League.

Newcastle will be keen to do the deal as quickly as possible as they look to see off potential rivals.

Manchester United were keen on Trippier last summer, but no deal to bring the England international back home happened.