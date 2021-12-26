Fixture: Norwich City vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Arsenal have revealed their team to go up against Norwich City in a Premier League clash at Carrow Road this afternoon.

A good run of league form has pushed Arsenal up into the top four in the league table and their last league one outing was a comfortable 4-1 win away at Leeds United.

Mikel Arteta will be eyeing all three points away at struggling Norwich, who were last beaten 2-0 at Carrow Road by Aston Villa, adding to their troubles.

The Gunners are again without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aaron Ramsdale is in goal for Arsenal today, while Ben White and Kieran Tierney are the full-backs. Gabriel and Rob Holding pair up in central defence.

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey both slot into midfield, while Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli support Alexandre Lacazette.

Arteta can look to his bench if changes are needed, where options available include Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal Team vs Norwich City

Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Substitutes: Leno, Tavares, Mari, Elneny, Patino, Lokonga, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nketiah